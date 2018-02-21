Malawi: Masters and Atletico in a Barren Draw

Lilongwe — Master Security took Lilongwe fans by surprise as they displayed good attacking football and held the Angolan side, Atletico Petroleos de Luanda to a barren draw to bow out of the CAF Confederation Cup on 5-0 aggregate at Bingu National Stadium in the Capital's Area 48 on Tuesday.

The Lilongwe based side faced CAF test in Luanda a week ago when they were massacred 5-0 at 11 November Stadium though they trailed 1-0 at half time.

They joined the competition despite finishing number 13 on the log table of the 2017 TNM Super League Season.

They had encountered a number of challenges during their preparation such as player-boycott and visa issues, before their departure.

Their departure to Angola was delayed by a day and they arrived in Luanda on Friday afternoon after a stopover in Addis-Ababa and fugitive could have played a big part particularly in the second half of the first leg of the preliminary round.

The second leg saw Master Security looking a changed side and the wining team not posing a threat at all.

Masters, Gerald Mkungula who was left out during the Luanda trip proved the team's technical panel wrong as he played a gallant game and created scoring chances in both halves.

Masters had on several occasion tried to test Atletico keeper, Gerson Barros with long range efforts from Richard Chande, Mkungula and Rafiq Mussa but goalie was alert.

Master goal minder, Chimwemwe Kumkwawa saved his team in the 64th minute when he brilliantly saved a one on one situation after his defence went to sleep when Brazilian Antonio Ribeiro broke through.

The overall performance of Atletico striking force of Wilson do Carmo and Tiago Leal was not threatening and master defender, Tsanzo Dalio, Reuben Kaunda, Suwedi Limbani and John Chalamanda.

Soccer fans gave Master Security the much needed home support although they fail secure any goal at their backyard.

" We supposed to win this game at home but the only consolation is that our players played much better in the return leg which give us hope of a better future," Master Security Coach, Abbas Makawa explained after bowing out of Confederations Cup.

He pointed that the attitude the players showed was encouraging and this shows that our players have learn something from the competition.

" In Angola , we played well in the first half but our travel arrangements had a negative impart to our game and I hope next time will do much better than what we have now," Makawa said.

Atletico Coach Beto Bianchi admitted that Masters gave them a tough game as their approach towards the encounter looked different.

"Today game was difficult for us and our opponents kept on pressed against us unlike what they did in Luanda where we had an upper to score five goals. The home supporters kept encouraging them to do more," he noted.

Wednesday afternoon, all roads will lead to Bingu National Stadium in Area 48 in Lilongwe for the second leg of CAF Champions League encounter between Be Forward Wanderers and AS Vita of Democratic of Congo (DRC).

Wanderers need to overcome 4-0 deficit in order to progress to the next round.