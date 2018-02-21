Namibia: Rock N Run Gathering Promises Fireworks

Windhoek — The 4th edition of the annual FNB Rock n Run gets underway on Saturday, February 24 at the United Sports Grounds in Windhoek.

FNB Namibia is the main sponsor of this great family fun event and this year N$10 from each ticket paid for by an FNB Debit or Credit card goes towards the FNB Happiness Store which supports deserving individuals and various charities in Namibia.

Elzita Beukes, communications manager at FNB, said this event has been a huge success from the beginning and has grown in popularity and offerings over the years.

"FNB Namibia will also award a prize for the best dressed, and another N$500 each for the male and female winner of the 5km run."

Fun and entertainment are guaranteed with bands performing live along the 5km and 10km route, and other en-route activations include slime, foam, giant inflatables and colour powder.

At the venue, participants can enjoy the Bakers Kids area, food village, Windhoek Draught beer garden, dodgeball and numerous fun competitions.

"Tickets are available at Webtickets Namibia, as well as at the gates and we encourage everyone to come and enjoy this fun family event. It is a great, healthy way to spend a Saturday in the company of family and friends. We look forward to seeing all of you there," said Elzita.