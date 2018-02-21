Zimbabwe: Mujuru Speaks On Khupe Attack

press release

On behalf of NPP and PRC and the peace loving people of Zimbabwe, I would like to express my deepest shock and disgust at the violence that reared its ugly head in Buhera yesterday.

While many of us were celebrating the life and achievements of Dr Morgan Tsvangirai and laying to rest this gallant son of the soil, we are reminded how Dr Tsvangirai challenged and proved to Zimbabwe that it is possible to successfully run and win a campaign without defaulting to violence and intimidation.

Violence and intimidation and hate speech have no place in modern society, including stoning beating and burning people alive as attempted yesterday in an attack on Ms Khupe and Mr Mwonzora.

We have in the past suffered vitriol and violence at the hands of those who fight against freedom and democracy. We have seen unemployed youths being ferried to venues with the aim of using them for wanton acts of violence. We have seen people including children burnt alive when huts are set on fire by the same hired assailants embedded amongst the unsuspecting youths. These criminals and their benefactors must be all brought to book.

Zimbabweans of all walks of life must reject this abhorrent act in the strongest possible terms. It is wrong to remain quiet in the face of such homicidal tendencies. Someone bussed the youths to Buhera, someone incited the violence, someone is benefiting from the mayhem they are sponsoring, and we say to this someone, Stop it.

Let us all work together towards a free and fair election in 2018 without violence. Total unity is what will defeat the devil.

Dr Joice Mujuru

President NPP / PRC