Namibia: Fysal Fresh Produce Joins Amta

Fysal Fresh Produce has joined the Agro-Marketing Trade Agency (Amta) as a wholesale agency under a public private partnership.

This was revealed by Fysal Fresh Produce chairperson, Tomas Iindji, during former president Hifikepunye Pohamba's visit to Amta's fresh produce business hub at Ongwediva on Monday.

Fysal Fresh Produce, one of the biggest fresh produce retail chains in northern Namibia, has been operating at the hub for a month now.

The company trades in fruit and vegetables sourced mainly from South Africa with about 44% of fresh produce coming from local producers.

Iindji said the company will also play a wholesale agency role at Amta fresh produce business hubs at Rundu in the Kavango East region and Windhoek in the Khomas region.

In addition to the supply of fresh produce to the Namibian market, the aim is also to create direct and indirect employment for local people.

Pohamba commended Fysal Fresh Produce and Amta on the partnership and also urged Amta to create a conducive marketing environment which will encourage more local producers to make use of the hub.

The agency's managing director, Lukas Lungameni told Pohamba that Fysal Fresh Produce is one of the biggest marketing agents to launch their operations at the Ongwediva Fresh Produce business hub.

Since its inception, Lungameni, said, the hub has handled more than 10 072 tonnes in fresh produce - 635 tonnes in 2013/14; 1 625 tonnes in 2014/15; 2 926 tonnes in 2015/16 and 4 885 tonnes in 2016/17.

Pohamba inaugurated the Ongwediva Amta hub on 4 March 2013, while former agriculture, water and forestry minister John Mutorwa commissioned its operations on 29 November in the same year.

