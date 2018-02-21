Lilongwe — The death toll of cholera in the country has risen to 10 after the death of one person in Lilongwe in the early hours of Tuesday, the Minister of Health, Atupele Muluzi has confirmed.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency in an interview at Parliament building in Lilongwe on Tuesday the minister said this was a worsening trend as the number of cholera cases are increasing in Malawi.

"We need to set up messaging so that the public is aware that once they get symptoms they should rush to the nearest health centres and that the main strategy for cholera control remains use of safe and potable water, good sanitation, and personal hygiene.

"In most cases what has happened in Lilongwe [in terms of cholera] is due to poor access of clean water but as government, we are looking forward to come with strategies to provide clean water to the people," said Muluzi.

The new cholera cases have been reported from three districts namely Salima, Karonga and Lilongwe with 550 cases in total as some patients are still admitted in health facilities across the country.

"Although the cholera cases are rising, it is not yet an outbreak, I should just urge all Malawians to take care when it comes to sanitation issues like washing hands after visiting the toilet, boiling drinking water and many other measures that will prevent the disease from spreading," advised Muluzi.