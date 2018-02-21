Namibia: Woman Sneaks Past Police At Airport

An unnamed female of unknown age managed to move through police checkpoints without being checked yesterday morning, and boarded a South African Airways flight to Johannesburg, South Africa.

Namibia Airports Company (NAC) spokesperson Nankelo Amupadhi confirmed the incident, but said she could not give any further details as the matter was under police investigation, and "receiving the highest attention".

"There was only one flight delay caused by the incident, and business has resumed as normal. Once the investigation is complete, the Namibian Police will be in a position to issue a statement regarding the incident," Amupadhi told The Namibian yesterday.

She reassured the public that the safety and security of travellers remained the NAC's number one priority.

Police spokesperson, deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi also confirmed the incident, but declined to give details as the matter was still under investigation.

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old Angolan national, Kula Laurence, was charged with drug dealing and denied bail in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura yesterday after he was arrested at the Hosea Kutako International Airport on Sunday.

Laurence was found carrying 70 capsules of cocaine with an estimated street value of N$350 000 in his large intestine.

He was arrested through a collaboration between the Namibian police and the Brazilian Federal Police, as well as Interpol, after they were alerted of a suspected drug mule travelling from Sao Paulo in Brazil to Windhoek via Johannesburg.

He has been remanded in police custody, and is expected to make his next court appearance on 20 June.

Laurence appeared before magistrate Bernadine Kubersky.