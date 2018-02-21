Liberian Senate to Make President Salary and Benefits Public

Monrovia — In keeping with article 60 of the Liberian constitution, Senator Jonathan Kaipay (LP- Grand Bassa County) has written plenary of the Liberian senate to discuss issues surround the setting of salary and benefits for a Liberian President.

Article 60: "The President and Vice-President shall receive salaries which shall be determined by the Legislature and be paid by the Republic.

Such salaries shall be subject to taxes as defined by law and shall neither be increased nor diminished during the period for which the President and the Vice-President shall have been elected."

Kaipay's communication was met with mix view as some senators including Senator Varney Sherman (UP-Grand cape Mount County) who taught there was no need to give the letter attention as the matter was not before the legislature.

He argued that as a matter of legislative proceeding it is incumbent upon President Weah to present to the legislature the amendment he so request in a form of a communication of draft act.

In his communication the Bassa lawmaker requested his colleague's carryout their function in line with article 60.

During his state of the nation address President Weah announce that with immediate effect he was reducing his salary and benefits and challenged the legislature to see reason to do the same.

But many are left in doubt about the exact amount is the salary of a President.

"However, in view of the very rapidly deteriorating situation of the economy, I am informing you today, with immediate effect, that I will reduce my salary and benefits by 25 percent and give the proceeds back to the Consolidated Fund for allocation and appropriation as they see fit.

"In the meantime, I would urge you, honorable ladies and gentlemen, to follow my lead, in the interest of your constituents."

The communication was received and sent to the committees on ways, means and finance and Judiciary to be brought back in three weeks.

In other senate news Senator Oscar Cooper has presented minority report against a report recommending the confirmation of former house Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay as head of the Liberia Aviation Authority (LAA).

In Cooper's communication against his fellow Margibian, he averred that Nuquay does not have the qualification required to head the LAA and in so doing requested that he be denied confirmation for the post.

Mr. Nuquay who ran as Vice running mate to former Vice President Joseph Boakai on the ticket of the ruling Unity party nomination as LAA boss was met with mixed reaction by citizens of Margibi County who saw the nomination of the man they resisted in the 2017 Presidential and general elections as a dis-service to their effort to have Weah elected as Liberia's President.