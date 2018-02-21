Liberia: New NTA Deputies Agree to 25 Percent Pay Cut, Reduction of Gasoline Benefit

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah's pro-poor agenda exemplified by the slash of his salary and benefits by 25 percent is worth emulating, some officials of his government believe.

In this regard, the newly appointed Managing Director of the National Transit Authority (NTA) in a press conference on Tuesday disclose that he and his principal deputies have agreed to cut their salaries and benefits in support of the President's agenda.

According to Herbie McCauley, their salaries would be cut by 25 percent while gasoline supply would be reduced by 50 gallons monthly.

"The Managing Director is reducing 25% from his salary on monthly basis.

His deputies and other employees including the comptroller and corporate affairs manager have also decided to reduce their salaries by 10% per month," Mr. McCauley disclosed.

According to him, the reduction would save US$21,600 annually, while 3,300 gallons of fuel amounting to US$10,890 per annum would also be saved.

"Hence a total of US$32,490 will be saved and channeled to increasing the salaries of staffs that are making below the amount of US$200.00 per month," he said.

McCualey told reporters that as part of his first 150 days plan, he intends strengthening partnership with countries like India to help revamp the NTA and ensure that transportation needs of the commoners are addressed.

He said he inherited 34 buses but has only 15 operational.

"The rest of the other fleet need repairs and we need to invest heavily in those other buses," he added.

According to him, as a means of making transportation available through the NTA in all parts of the country, his administration is considering setting up outstations in Nimba and Grand Bassa Counties.