Liberia: Supreme Court Ends March Term - Cites Election Cases for Delays

Monrovia — Liberia's Chief Justice, Francis Korkpor, has ordered the October Term of the Supreme Court closed to party litigants on Tuesday, February 22, 2018.

Unlike the lower Circuit Courts which operate on a four term basis - February, May, August and November - with a 42-day sitting, the Supreme Court operates on a two term basis yearly - March and October.

The high court should have closed at the end of its March Term of Court but Chief Justice Korkpor said the closure was delayed due to the conduct of the October 2017 Presidential and Representative.

"We paid attention to election cases in order to move our country forward because if there have been any chaos you won't have come out here for other cases," the Chief Justice told lawyers and party litigants present at the closing ceremony.

The Judiciary boss said the March and October Terms heard 30 cases respectively, with two pending before the court for final determination.

Though, Chief Justice Korkpor did not named the two pending cases but record before the high court shows that one of the cases is from Nimba County District #4 and another from Bong County District #4.

The Nimba County District #4 election case involves incumbent lawmaker Garrison Yealue and MDR representative candidate, Gunpue Kargon.

The second case emanates from Bong County District #4 election result where Incumbent lawmaker Lester Paye of the People Unification Party (PUP) and Unity Party Representative Patrick Wombe are making contrasting claims of alleged election mal-practices.

The Supreme Court also heard the two cases but ruled and transferred it to the National Elections Commission (NEC).

The NEC was ordered by the Supreme Court to hear a bill of information concerning the case filed before the commission.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is to open its March 2018 Term of Court to party litigants on the second Monday of March in the next two weeks.