20 February 2018

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Medica Liberia Completes Training for Public Service Actors On Sgbv

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — Medica Liberia in partnership with UNMIL has ended series of Sexual Gender Based Violence/Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SGBV/SEA) case management trainings in Grand Gedeh and Montserrado Counties for public service actors.

The training was aimed at enhancing the capacity of those actors to continue the fight against gender-based violence for a free and safe society for women in Liberia.

Over 50 public service SGBV/SEA actors including Gender Coordinators, Women and Children Protection Officers and SGBV Nurses/One Stop Center Service providers from the 15 counties attended the two trainings.

Speaking at the start of the training held in Monrovia, Medica Liberia Head of Programs, Emily Frank said the training was funded by UNMIL project and is intended to capacitate public SGBV/SEA actors especially in responding to SEA cases after UNMIL is gone from Liberia.

Madam Frank said the project has three main components which are the case management training, SGBV/SEA policy dialogue and the mapping of SGBV/SEA services in and around the country.

For his part, UNMIL Chief for Conduct and Discipline, Federico Silva Ledesma said although UNMIL is leaving, the United Nations will continue to help in the fight against gender-based violence in Liberia.

He said the message of SGBV/SEA must be taken to all parts of the country and must be done clearly.

Medica Liberia is a women's rights organization operating in five counties in Liberia.

The organization offers support to women and girls who have been affected by SGBV.

Liberia has been implementing response and prevention services for survivors of violence since 2006.

Liberia

Sirleaf, Boakai Case Postponed

An argument that was intended to establish whether or not the expulsion of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf from… Read more »

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Copyright © 2018 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.