Liberia: Medica Liberia Completes Training for Public Service Actors On Sgbv

Monrovia — Medica Liberia in partnership with UNMIL has ended series of Sexual Gender Based Violence/Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SGBV/SEA) case management trainings in Grand Gedeh and Montserrado Counties for public service actors.

The training was aimed at enhancing the capacity of those actors to continue the fight against gender-based violence for a free and safe society for women in Liberia.

Over 50 public service SGBV/SEA actors including Gender Coordinators, Women and Children Protection Officers and SGBV Nurses/One Stop Center Service providers from the 15 counties attended the two trainings.

Speaking at the start of the training held in Monrovia, Medica Liberia Head of Programs, Emily Frank said the training was funded by UNMIL project and is intended to capacitate public SGBV/SEA actors especially in responding to SEA cases after UNMIL is gone from Liberia.

Madam Frank said the project has three main components which are the case management training, SGBV/SEA policy dialogue and the mapping of SGBV/SEA services in and around the country.

For his part, UNMIL Chief for Conduct and Discipline, Federico Silva Ledesma said although UNMIL is leaving, the United Nations will continue to help in the fight against gender-based violence in Liberia.

He said the message of SGBV/SEA must be taken to all parts of the country and must be done clearly.

Medica Liberia is a women's rights organization operating in five counties in Liberia.

The organization offers support to women and girls who have been affected by SGBV.

Liberia has been implementing response and prevention services for survivors of violence since 2006.