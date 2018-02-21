Kenya: Collins Injera, Billy Odhiambo Back in Shujaa Squad

Mwamba RFC speedster Collins Injera and Billy Odhiambo are part of the Kenya Sevens team for squad for the USA and Canada rounds of the World Rugby Sevens campaign set for next month.

Injera, second on the HSBC Sevens World Series all time try scorers list, has recovered from a hamstring injury that has seen him out of action since December's season opener.

His Mwamba team mate Billy Odhiambo also made the cut for his first appearance of the season after missing the opening four rounds recovering from a shoulder injury.

The duo replace Kabras Sugar's Brian Tanga and Menengai Cream Homeboyz' Augustine Lugonzo who were part of the squad in Sydney and Hamilton.

Shujaa, under the tutelage of Innocent Simiyu, have been grouped in Pool A with Fiji, France and Russia for the USA Sevens in Las Vegas from March 2 to 4.

They leave the country on Saturday evening.

Shujaa squad to the USA & Canada Sevens:

Oscar Ouma(Top Fry Nakuru, Captain), Samuel Oliech (Resolution Impala Saracens, Vice Captain), Andrew Amonde (KCB), Willy Ambaka (SportPesa Quins), Eden Agero (SportPesa Quins),Dan Sikuta (Kabras Sugar), Jeff Oluoch (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Nelson Oyoo (Top Fry Nakuru), Erick Ombasa (Menengai Oilers), Arthur Owira (KCB), Billy Odhiambo (Stanbic Mwamba), Collins Injera (Stanbic Mwamba), Samuel Ng'ethe (Menengai Oilers)

Management: Innocent Simiyu (Head Coach), Will Webster (Assistant Coach), Geoffrey Kimani (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Lamech Bogonko (Team Physio), Erick Ogweno (Team Manager)