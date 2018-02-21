21 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ex-Stars Coach Paul Put 'Close to Landing New Job'

By Vincent Opiyo

Barely two days after it emerged he had resigned as Harambee Stars head coach, Belgian tactician Paul Put is close to taking over the Guinea national team job.

Nation Sport understands the Belgian is among 23 coaches shortlisted for the job that fell vacant following the sacking of Kanfory Bangoura last month.

"He applied for the job through his manager and he likes the West African culture. He stands a high chance because he has experience of coaching in this region," said a source close to the coach.

"The country also needs a coach who will lead them in the 2019 Nations Cup qualifying campaign," added the source.

FINANCIAL CRISIS

The former Gambia and Burkina Faso coach had requested to have "professional trainers" on board, a suggestion FKF reportedly turned down citing financial challenges owing to the withdrawal of SportPesa as the official sponsors.

