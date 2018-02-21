Liberia: Lawmaker Wants National Security Act Repealed

Nimba County District#5 Rep. Samuel Kogar is calling on the House of Representatives to repeal and amend certain portions of the National Security Reform and Intelligence Act of 2011 to provide for the reactivation of the Ministry of National Security.

The House's co-chair on National Security Rep. Kogar told reporters at the Capitol Tuesday, 20 February that the function of the Ministry is vital in ensuring that economic crimes are cogently investigated to curtail economic sabotage and improve the economic welfare of the state and its people.

Rep. Kogar notes that the need to reactivate the Ministry of National Security cannot be overemphasized, saying he is fully aware that the Ministry of National Security through the National Reform and Intelligence Act of 2011 was repealed.

He stresses that there so much urgency to bring back the functionality of the Ministry in order to strengthen and effectively coordinate the intelligence gathering to fight economic crimes efficiently.

Rep. Kogar is at the same time requesting the body to consider for modification in keeping with the constitutional mandate certain provisions of the Maritime Law Title 21 Liberian Code of Laws Revised.

He suggests that one of the most daunting sets of variables needed to be rated with keen concern in development of a given economy should be the inter related public policy instrument and investment incentive policy.

In the case of the Liberian Maritime Authority, he says when correctly utilized, it will create an enabling environment for the nation's Maritime industry.

He explains that when this Act is amended, the amendments will seek to strengthen Global partnership with some of the World's renowned shipping industries and will provide opportunities at ease for banks to lease vessels to ship management companies that would prefer to fly the Liberian flag.