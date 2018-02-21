21 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Teacher Allegedly Flogs Student to Death

Photo: The Herald
(file photo).

A teacher at Government Day Secondary School Sankalawa in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara has allegedly flogged a student to death.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the incident was revealed on Wednesday by Muhammad Abubakar-Gummi, Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

The deputy speaker, who spoke under matters of urgent public importance during the assembly's sitting in Gusau, said that the house had received several reports on the issue.

According to him, another incident at Government Female Day Secondary School, Kwatarkwashi, had led to the injury of a student in the school after the Vice Principal allegedly subjected her to heavy punishment.

Mr. Gummi said: "These problems apart from discouraging our children from acquiring education, also revealed poor attitude to work on the part of teachers in this state."

He urged the House to invite the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology to explain steps taken to address the issues.

The Speaker, Sanusi Rikiji, described the actions of the teachers as unfortunate and vowed that the assembly would not allow the matter to pass.

"It is part of our responsibilities to ensure effective security and good learning atmosphere for our children for their future development. Therefore, we cannot allow teachers to continue harassing our children from schools," he said.

The speaker directed the House Committee on Education, Science and Technology to invite the commissioner to appear before it on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has passed into law the bill for the establishment of Zamfara State University, Talata-Mafara. (NAN)

