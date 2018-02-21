South Africa: SA's Foreign Policy - Towards Greater Strategic Partnerships Post-Zuma

analysis

South Africa's 2019 general elections will be a critical moment for democracy as the country welcomes a post-Zuma future. Equally important is the impact of his presidency on South Africa's international standing. By LUANDA MPUNGOSE.

South Africa's foreign policy under President Jacob Zuma bears consideration: exploring the direction and key achievements and shortcomings/failures during his tenure. To what extent has South Africa's foreign policy in the Zuma administration responded to domestic and continental needs?

Historically, the Mandela administration reintegrated post-apartheid South Africa into the global community, while restoring a positive image of South Africa in institutions like the United Nations (UN) and the South African Development Community (SADC). Nelson Mandela's successor, Thabo Mbeki, focused primarily on Africa's development with his "African Renaissance" philosophy that emphasised "African Solutions to African Problems" and encouraged African Unity. He was the founding father of key African institutions and frameworks like the African Union, the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD) and the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

Under Zuma's presidency perhaps the most notable achievements were South Africa joining the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) grouping in 2011, as well as strengthening South Africa's relationship with China and...