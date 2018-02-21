South Africa: Sugar and Poultry Industries Could Boost Ramaphosa's Jobs Drive

analysis

South Africa's sugar and poultry industries fit almost perfectly into President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans for job creation, investment and agricultural development.

In his State of the Nation Address, President Ramaphosa recognised the enormous economic potential of agriculture, which he said "presents one of the greatest opportunities to significantly grow our economy and create jobs".

Representatives of the sugar and poultry industries should be high on the list of invitations for the jobs summit he intends to convene in the next few months. They can explain why their industries are contracting and how they can be revitalised to realise their true potential.

A primary reason why two key components of the agricultural economy are shrinking instead of growing has been a lack of government support and protection against predatory imports. Thousands of jobs are being lost,...