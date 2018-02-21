21 February 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: LISCR Out of CAF Champions League

By Anthony Kokoi

The preliminary round of the CAF Champions league has again become the stopping point of Liberia's double champions LISCR FC after a 3-0 loss to Sudan's Al Hilal in Sudan yesterday.

Two first-half goals from Mohamed Bashir and a 65th-minute goal from Sharaf Shiboub became a comfortable result for the Sudanese champions to advance to the next stage of the continental competition.

Bashir slotted home his first goal in the 3rd minute before completing his brace in the 44th minute after the LISCR defense failed to contain a cross from the right flank. The Sudanese went for the break with a 2-0 lead. With lots of pressure on their back to deliver, LISCR made several attacks on their opponents, but could not get the needed result.

With 53 percent of the ball possession in the first half, the Sudanese returned showing no signs of slowing down. LISCR's first leg goalscorer Sekou Sheriff tried to get a consolation from another set piece in the early minutes of the second half, but his left-footed shot was sent out for a corner.

Despite the 2-0 lead midway through the second half, LISCR still had a chance to score a goal and level the aggregate to qualify on away goal. However, Shiboub's goal closed things up for the Sudanese to advance.

