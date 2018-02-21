21 February 2018

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SA's Wilson Ready for 'Stronger Event' in Pyeongchang

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mark Etheridge

Team South Africa's single competitor at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Connor Wilson gets his second chance in PyeongChang on Thursday.

Sunday saw him losing a ski on Run One of the giant slalom event and he was unable to make any progress in his debut Winter Olympics, his run coming to a spectacular halt as he took a big tumble.

But a new day has dawned and the 21-year-old Johannesburg Alpine skier has put Sunday behind him.

He told Team SA from South Korea: I'm certainly disappointed with the result but having said that, finishing is never a guarantee in this sport.

'I was actually two-thirds of the way down the course when I crashed,' he reflected.

'It was also the steepest and most difficult section of the run.'

There were also mitigating circumstances for the Vermont, United States-based athlete. He explained: 'Having started with bib number 107, the track was extremely bumpy when I skied it.

'Unfortunately, these bumps caused my ski to come off unexpectedly.'

He's moving on though and is targeting Thursday. 'My next event is the Slalom race this Thursday and being my stronger event, I'm eager to see how I will perform.'

South Africa

Black Coffee to Speak At International Music Summit

Local DJ Black Coffee announced on Wednesday that he would be speaking at the International Music Summit (IMS) set to… Read more »

Read the original article on Sascoc.

Copyright © 2018 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.