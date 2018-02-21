21 February 2018

Liberia: LEC Assures Caldwell Residents, Others of Electricity

By Alvin Worzi

Following a one day protest by residents of Caldwell Township, the management of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has promised to provide their homes with electricity in the shortest possible time.

The management said materials for the connection of Caldwell and other communities in Monrovia are already scheduled to arrive in the country in five weeks. The aggrieved residents staged their protest on Monday because of the lack of electricity in the township.

The LEC management on Monday, February 19 met with a delegation representing the aggrieved Caldwell residents.

During the meeting, the residents indicated the insecurity and hardship they are facing due to the lack of electricity in the area and expressed frustration, indicating that although Caldwell is the main corridor leading to the Mt. Coffee Hydro Power Plant, yet not a single home is connected to the LEC's power distribution network.

"We want to appeal to the corporation to connect Caldwell to the network and assure the management that residents in Caldwell will remain committed to paying their electricity bills. If we are connected, we will ensure that power theft will be combated in the area," a spokesman for the residents said.

LEC CEO John Ashley thanked the delegation and said the corporation is committed to increasing access to electricity throughout the country.

Ashley said power theft continues to affect the corporation's revenue generation drive, but promised to supply power to the community soon.

"The management will continue to work in the interest of the Liberian people by providing stable electricity. Because of power theft, the LEC is heavily dependent on donors, who decide on when and where we can expand our services," Ashley said.

The implementation of the project, he said, was already in the pipeline subject to the contractor's timeline.

The World Bank funded Liberia Accelerated Electricity Expansion Project-Additional Financing (LACEEP-AF) is financing the connection of Caldwell and several other communities to the national electricity grid.

This project is expected to connect over 33,000 households and businesses, he said.

