South Africa: Gauteng Cop Shot Dead While Asleep in His Home

A police sergeant was shot and killed in his home in Loate, Pretoria North, on Wednesday morning, Gauteng police have said.

The incident happened at approximately 04:45, spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.

The officer was attacked by three armed men while he was asleep with his wife and two children, aged 7 and 14.

His wife and kids were unharmed. The man was an officer at the Union Buildings, Masondo said.

"It is alleged that the suspects shot the police officer several times on [the] upper body and he died at the scene," he said.

Masondo said the suspects took a plasma TV, a laptop, two cellphones and cash, before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information that could lead to arrests were asked to contact their nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

