Kenya: Former Gor Coach Frank Nuttal Sacked in Transfer Row

Former Gor Mahia coach Frank Nuttal has been fired by Ghanian club Heart of Oak under controversial circumstances.

The Scot was shown the door after a committee set up to investigate his conduct found him guilty of engaging in transfer of players without the management's consent.

He had reportedly pocketed ksh6 million from the transfer of two players.

Ghanaian news website graphic.com explained Nuttal used a Scottish firm NM Consultancy to negotiate the transfers after convincing the players not to extend their contracts at the club.

It's also alleged that he advised some of the players to abandon their agents to sign for the firm owned by his fellow countryman Neil Murray.

"Following the findings of the three-man committee, Nuttal has been found guilty hence the club's decision to terminate his two year contract," the club announced.

Nutall is yet to publicly respond to the allegations.

During his stint at Gor Mahia, Nuttal publicly fell out with the management over delayed payments.

He would later leave the country without the club's permission and head to Egypt where he joined Zamalek.