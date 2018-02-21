Egypt: Communiqué Number 11

The Armed Forces issued on Wednesday21/2/2018 its 11th statement on the outcome of "Comprehensive Operation Sinai 2018" that was launched on Friday to fight terrorism in North and Central Sinai and other areas in the Nile Delta and the desert areas west of the Nile Valley.

"As part of the "Comprehensive Operation Sinai 2018" carried out by elements of the Armed Forces, in cooperation with the combat units of the Interior Ministry, anti-terror units continue launching raids targeting terrorist hideouts and arms and ammunition warehouses in northern and central Sinai," the statement said.

- Air forces destroyed eight targets used by terrorists as hideouts.

- Four dangerous Takfiris were killed in an exchange of gunfire with anti-terror forces.

- Artillery shelling of 179 targets in the areas of operations.

- Some 112 criminal elements and wanted criminals were arrested.

- Thirteen vehicles and 27 unlicensed motorbikes were seized and destroyed.

- As many as 350 huts, hideouts and warehouses containing explosives and chemical materials and large quantities of auto spare parts and fuel used by terrorists were destroyed.

- Several underground trenches containing large quantities of fuel drums were destroyed.

- Forty-one explosive devices were dismantled.

- Thirteen bango and hashish farms were destroyed and more than 10.5 tons of narcotics were seized.

- The navy forces continue tightening their grip along the coastal area, the statement said, adding that several illegal immigration attempts were foiled and more than 500,000 tramadol pills were seized.

Combat groups of the Armed Forces and Interior Ministry continue operating 598 security patrols and setting up checkpoints across the nation.

The statement reiterated armed forces and police's persistence to eradicate the roots of terrorism and achieve security and stability for the great Egyptian people.