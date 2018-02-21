Egypt: Cabinet Praises Sinai Operation for Uprooting Terrorism

The Cabinet on Tuesday20/2/2018 renewed appreciation for the efforts exerted by the brave Armed Forces and police as part of the Comprehensive Sinai 2018 to uproot terrorism from all parts of Egypt.

At a meeting under Prime Minister Sherif Ismail, the Cabinet expressed satisfaction over the outcome of the operation.

Meanwhile, the ministers asserted the necessity of all Egyptians' uniting with the army and police for overcoming terrorism.

The meeting took up the recent developments at the economic and social levels for providing a decent life for the Egyptian people.