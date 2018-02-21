21 February 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Cabinet Praises Sinai Operation for Uprooting Terrorism

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Cabinet on Tuesday20/2/2018 renewed appreciation for the efforts exerted by the brave Armed Forces and police as part of the Comprehensive Sinai 2018 to uproot terrorism from all parts of Egypt.

At a meeting under Prime Minister Sherif Ismail, the Cabinet expressed satisfaction over the outcome of the operation.

Meanwhile, the ministers asserted the necessity of all Egyptians' uniting with the army and police for overcoming terrorism.

The meeting took up the recent developments at the economic and social levels for providing a decent life for the Egyptian people.

Egypt

Military Spokesman - Reports On Striking Military Post By Mistake in Arish 'Baseless'

Military Spokesman Colonel Tamer el Refai on Tuesday20/2/2018 denied reports that a warplane mistakenly struck a… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.