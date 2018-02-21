21 February 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Receives Message From Kiir On Bilateral Ties

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received a message on Tuesday20/2/2018 from South Sudan President Salva Kiir on bilateral relations and Juba's keenness on boosting ties with Cairo in all domains.

The message was delivered to the president during a meeting with South Sudan's presidential affairs minister and Kiir's personal envoy Mike Deng, in the presence of Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and the acting head of Egypt's general intelligence service.

Presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said that President Sisi asserted during the meeting the strength of bilateral relations and Egypt's keenness on boosting peace and stability in South Sudan.

Sisi said Egypt will continue to offer technical support to South Sudan to contribute to its development process.

The Sudanese official conveyed the greetings of Kiir to president Sisi and reviewed with him the latest political developments and efforts to restore security and stability in South Sudan, praising Egypt's support to his country and keenness on its stability.

Egypt

Military Spokesman - Reports On Striking Military Post By Mistake in Arish 'Baseless'

Military Spokesman Colonel Tamer el Refai on Tuesday20/2/2018 denied reports that a warplane mistakenly struck a… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.