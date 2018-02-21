Egypt: Sisi Receives Message From Kiir On Bilateral Ties

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received a message on Tuesday20/2/2018 from South Sudan President Salva Kiir on bilateral relations and Juba's keenness on boosting ties with Cairo in all domains.

The message was delivered to the president during a meeting with South Sudan's presidential affairs minister and Kiir's personal envoy Mike Deng, in the presence of Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and the acting head of Egypt's general intelligence service.

Presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said that President Sisi asserted during the meeting the strength of bilateral relations and Egypt's keenness on boosting peace and stability in South Sudan.

Sisi said Egypt will continue to offer technical support to South Sudan to contribute to its development process.

The Sudanese official conveyed the greetings of Kiir to president Sisi and reviewed with him the latest political developments and efforts to restore security and stability in South Sudan, praising Egypt's support to his country and keenness on its stability.