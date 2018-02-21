21 February 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya/Madagascar: AFC Leopards - Why We Carried Our Precious Unga to Madagascar

By Nahashon Musungu

AFC Leopards club officials purchased two bales of maize flour for use in Madagascar after learning that their players will only be fed on rice for the duration of their stay in the southern Africa nation.

In pictures that caused excitement on social media, a Leopards official was spotted ferrying the precious commodity worth sh2,500 each at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Monday.

This was moments before the team departed to Mahanja for a four-day working trip.

AFC Leopards are set to face FOSA Juniors in the return fixture of the Caf Confederation Cup on Wednesday.

"We had to purchase the maize flour because there is no ugali available in the hotels there, only rice," a club official explained to Nairobi News.

"We have also made preparation to cook for ourselves. It is very important for the players to be properly fed before taking to the pitch."

Having drawn one-all in the first leg clash played in Nairobi, Leopards require an outright win or high scoring draw to progress to the next stage of the competition.

