South Africa: Newsflash - Malusi Gigaba Under Shadow On Budget Day As Damning Judgment Emerges

analysis

As Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba prepared to give his maiden Budget speech in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon, new information about Gigaba's tenure as Home Affairs Minister emerged. The DA announced that it has laid a complaint with the Public Protector against Gigaba as a result of a damning court judgment handed down in December - which finds that Gigaba violated the Constitution by lying under oath. By REBECCA DAVIS.

In Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's attempt to defend a decision made while he was Home Affairs Minister, he "committed a breach of the Constitution so serious that (the judge) could characterise it as a violation".

That was the finding of the Pretoria High Court in December, in a judgment which escaped notice at the time but was drawn to the Public Protector's attention by the DA on Wednesday.

The judgment related to a privately-owned international customs and immigration service which began running at OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg last week. The VIP facility is operated by Fireblade Aviation, an Oppenheimer-owned company, and has been the subject of a years-long legal battle between Fireblade, Home Affairs and Gigaba.

The legal saga is messy, as Daily Maverick has previously reported, but...