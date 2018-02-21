21 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Minister Zwane's No-Show At Parliament Prompts Inquiry

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Mosebenzi Zwane failed to turn up in Parliament to answer questions on allegations of State Capture, citing his mandatory attendance at a non-existent government meeting. He's now facing a formal inquiry. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

The parliamentary portfolio committee on mineral resources agreed on Wednesday morning to pursue a formal inquiry after Minister Mosebenzi Zwane again failed to turn up to answer questions on State Capture.

The minister was scheduled to respond to allegations relating to his dealings with the Gupta family, in particular his role in the Vrede dairy farm, which helped bankroll the Gupta family wedding. The meeting - on a date Zwane requested - also came shortly after the decision to resume discussions on the Mining Charter. Zwane was excluded from the initial talks.

It is not the first time Zwane has failed to turn up for similar meetings on State Capture. Excuses given - including a previous meeting in November - have included illness, exams, and Wednesday morning's explanation: a claim that he would appear before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), though there was no such scheduled sitting.

MPs, to put it mildly, were not impressed. And if the results of Zwane's attempts to...

South Africa

The Deep Roots of Ramaphosa's 'Thuma Mina'

When President Cyril Ramaphosa quoted – in his inaugural address to South Africa's Parliament – the song… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.