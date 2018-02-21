South Africa: Minister Zwane's No-Show At Parliament Prompts Inquiry

analysis

Mosebenzi Zwane failed to turn up in Parliament to answer questions on allegations of State Capture, citing his mandatory attendance at a non-existent government meeting. He's now facing a formal inquiry. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

The parliamentary portfolio committee on mineral resources agreed on Wednesday morning to pursue a formal inquiry after Minister Mosebenzi Zwane again failed to turn up to answer questions on State Capture.

The minister was scheduled to respond to allegations relating to his dealings with the Gupta family, in particular his role in the Vrede dairy farm, which helped bankroll the Gupta family wedding. The meeting - on a date Zwane requested - also came shortly after the decision to resume discussions on the Mining Charter. Zwane was excluded from the initial talks.

It is not the first time Zwane has failed to turn up for similar meetings on State Capture. Excuses given - including a previous meeting in November - have included illness, exams, and Wednesday morning's explanation: a claim that he would appear before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), though there was no such scheduled sitting.

MPs, to put it mildly, were not impressed. And if the results of Zwane's attempts to...