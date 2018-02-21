21 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Budget 2018 - Not Enough Money to Go Around, and Especially Not for Nuclear

Amid the 2018/19 Budget talk of tough decisions, tax increases and government spending cuts to put the rands and cents to government priorities for the year, there are some interesting gaps. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

There is no allocation for nuclear energy in the budget documentation. And the reason? "We can't afford it," said Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba during a briefing ahead of delivering his maiden Budget speech in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

It was a repetition of what President Cyril Ramaphosa told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, at the end of January when the then still deputy president led Team South Africa.

Gigaba's comments, backed up by the lack of financial allocations, come just a day after Energy Minister David Mahlobo told the parliamentary energy committee that the nuclear build programme would proceed. It's a déjà vu of the clash between the two ministers after October's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) - and an indication of differences, and even divisions, within government.

Mahlobo is widely regarded as a supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, whose administration pushed for a nuclear build programme.

And while the Budget emphasises government spending efficiency, and pledges finances to fight corruption and...

