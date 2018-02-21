Botswana: Veterinary Services Urges Farmers to Vaccinate Flocks

Gaborone — A press release from the Department of Veterinary Services in the Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food Security informs the public that an investigation into deaths of doves that were reported in parts of the Central District has been completed.

The release says the disease has been confirmed as New Castle Disease and farmers have been advised to vaccinate their flocks, and to avoid unnecessary contact with the dead birds.

It further urges the public to be vigilant and report any deaths to the nearest veterinary office.

Source : BOPA