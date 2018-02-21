21 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan President Sends Message to DRC Counterpart

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kinshasa — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, sent on Monday a message to his counterpart of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Joseph Kabila.

According to a press note from the Angolan Embassy in DRC that reached ANGOP on Tuesday, the message was delivered by the Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto.

It is believed that the issues concerning peace and security in the Great Lakes region and in central Africa in general were discussed by the Congolese Head of State and the Angolan Foreign Affairs minister.

The strengthening of the cooperation relations between the two countries is also believed to have been discussed in the meeting.

After DRC, the Angolan diplomat is expected to travel, as a special envoy, to the Republics of Congo (Brazzaville), Cameroon and the Central African Republic (CAR).

The minister is being accompanied by the ambassador Joaquim do Espírito Santo, who is director of the Foreign Affairs Ministry for Africa, Middle East and Regional Organisations.

Angola

Opposition Calls for Local Elections Roadmap

Opposition parties represented in parliament are appealing for the setting of a specific date for the holding of the… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.