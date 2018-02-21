Angolan President Sends Message to DRC Counterpart

Kinshasa — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, sent on Monday a message to his counterpart of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Joseph Kabila.

According to a press note from the Angolan Embassy in DRC that reached ANGOP on Tuesday, the message was delivered by the Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto.

It is believed that the issues concerning peace and security in the Great Lakes region and in central Africa in general were discussed by the Congolese Head of State and the Angolan Foreign Affairs minister.

The strengthening of the cooperation relations between the two countries is also believed to have been discussed in the meeting.

After DRC, the Angolan diplomat is expected to travel, as a special envoy, to the Republics of Congo (Brazzaville), Cameroon and the Central African Republic (CAR).

The minister is being accompanied by the ambassador Joaquim do Espírito Santo, who is director of the Foreign Affairs Ministry for Africa, Middle East and Regional Organisations.