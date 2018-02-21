Angola: President Urges Fight Against White-Collar Crime

Luanda — The Angolan president, João Lourenço, swore in on Tuesday five new Judges of the Supreme Court urging them to be committed in the fight against impunity as well as the white-collar crime.

The Head of State said on the occasion that the Supreme Court plays an important role in the exercise of justice, mainly in the current context of the fight against detrimental practices to the interests of the government, citizens and society.

The president of the republic asked the newly sworn in Judges to fulfil with dignity, honesty, dedication, patriotic and sense of mission and to guide themselves, exclusively, in the Constitution in the exercise of their duties.

The newly sworn in judges are Norberto Moisés Mona Capeça, Aurélio Simba, João Pedro Kinkani Fuantoni, Anabela Mendes Vidinhas and Rui Constantino da Cruz Ferreira.