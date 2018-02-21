Luanda — Angola's 1º de Agosto squad are playing this Wednesday afternoon with the Platinum FC team of Zimbabwe for the second leg of the preliminary round of the African Champion Clubs Cup.

The Angolan squad are galvanised by a certain favouritism due to their 3-0 advantage from the first-leg encounter played in Luanda.

Meanwhile, another Angolan team, Petro de Luanda, drew nil-nil last Tuesday with Masters Security of Malawi, in a second-leg encounter that qualified Petro for the second phase of the eliminatory round qualifier for the group stage of the Confederations of African Football (CAF) Cup.

In the first-leg encounter, played in 11 de Novembro Stadium, in Luanda, the Angolan vice champions thrashed the Malawian visitors by 5-0.