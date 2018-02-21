Luanda — Petro de Luanda drew nil-nil last Tuesday with Masters Security of Malawi, in a second-leg encounter that qualified the former to the second phase of the eliminatory round qualifier for the group stage of the Confederations of African Football (CAF) Cup.

In the first-leg encounter, played in 11 de Novembro Stadium, in Luanda, the Angolan vice champions thrashed the Malawian visitors by 5-0.

In the second phase of the competition, Petro de Luanda will face the Supersport United squad of South Africa.