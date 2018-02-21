Nigeria: 'Ports Now More Efficient With Reform'

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has said that Nigerian ports are now witnessing more efficiency following the reforms of the federal government.

The acting Director-General of the commission, Mr Chidi Izuwah, was quoted in a statement, to have made the remark during an inspection tour of facilities of the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) in Rivers state.

The acting DG said the policy of federal government on port reform was achieving its targets, which includes: increased efficiency, reducing cost of services to port users.

Izuwah said that there is now more competition in the provision of services adding that Nigerian port was fast becoming the hub for international shipping trade in the west and Central African sub- region.

He said that the aim of the inspection was to ensure that the mandate of ICRC with the Public Private Partnership (PPP) was in compliance and to ensure competent execution of all PPP contracts.

He said this was in line with the terms and conditions of such contracts.

"We are here to know if the regulatory policies put in place by Federal Government is working or not, we want to know issues or challenges leading to the "not work", he added.

The ICRC boss however harped on the need for more and better security, stressing that without security in the water ways and land, the set goals on those policies would not be achieved.

"Investors can only go to cities or countries where their business will thrive, not where they are afraid of their lives and properties.

Izuwah called on all Nigerian to join in the campaign for peace and security in all communities and states to make the economy grow.

He commended the efforts of NPA Port Harcourt in taking positive steps towards ensuring that the obligations as specified in the contract were met.

Izuwah also applauded the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari for putting policies in place to ensure investors go about their businesses without unnecessary hitches.

In his speech, the Manager of NPA Port Harcourt, Mr. Abubakar Umar, said that there had been improvement in the services and activities in the Port, further adding that the port had recorded more success since the year 2016 till date.