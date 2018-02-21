21 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Keletso Moraba Officially Crowned New the Intern By David Tlale Winner

Tagged:

Related Topics

Keletso Moraba has officially been crowned the new winner of The Intern by David Tlale , and has commenced his duties as the Intern Assistant Designer for the House of David Tlale.

The original winner Kuena Moshoeshoe was uncrowned and her prizes given to Moraba, after Moshoeshoe waited more than three months for her prizes from designer David Tlale and the SABC.

According to a press statement released by Celebrity Services, Mashoeshoe was booted out following several months of attempted communication between the SABC, producers Greyscale Productions, Mr Tlale and Moshoeshoe. Placing herself in breach of the contestant agreement, subsequently forfeiting her prizes.

The prizes Moraba won include a year-long internship at the House of David Tlale, R200k cash, a brand new Mercedes Benz CLA and a design studio valued at R250 000.

"The producers of the show and I have met and, after consulting with our legal teams, decided we had to bring this matter to a head. Even though we did everything in our power, we have yet to receive any formal response from Ms Moshoeshoe and we have decided to award Mr Moraba instead," says David Tlale.

"Now I look forward to focusing on what this program is really about, and that is to empower and work with the next generation of extraordinary young designers."

Source: The Juice

South Africa

The Deep Roots of Ramaphosa's 'Thuma Mina'

When President Cyril Ramaphosa quoted – in his inaugural address to South Africa's Parliament – the song… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.