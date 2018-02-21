Keletso Moraba has officially been crowned the new winner of The Intern by David Tlale , and has commenced his duties as the Intern Assistant Designer for the House of David Tlale.

The original winner Kuena Moshoeshoe was uncrowned and her prizes given to Moraba, after Moshoeshoe waited more than three months for her prizes from designer David Tlale and the SABC.

According to a press statement released by Celebrity Services, Mashoeshoe was booted out following several months of attempted communication between the SABC, producers Greyscale Productions, Mr Tlale and Moshoeshoe. Placing herself in breach of the contestant agreement, subsequently forfeiting her prizes.

The prizes Moraba won include a year-long internship at the House of David Tlale, R200k cash, a brand new Mercedes Benz CLA and a design studio valued at R250 000.

"The producers of the show and I have met and, after consulting with our legal teams, decided we had to bring this matter to a head. Even though we did everything in our power, we have yet to receive any formal response from Ms Moshoeshoe and we have decided to award Mr Moraba instead," says David Tlale.

"Now I look forward to focusing on what this program is really about, and that is to empower and work with the next generation of extraordinary young designers."

Source: The Juice