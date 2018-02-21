Eritrea: Effort to Eradicate Harmful Practices

Barentu — The Minister of Health, Ms. Amina Nur-Husein indicated that new arrangement is put in place that will ensure the integrated approach by all concerned institutions to eradicate harmful practices.

At a meeting conducted on 20 February in Barentu, Minister Amina said that the new arrangement will be spearheaded by the Ministries of Health and Labor and Human Welfare as well as the National Union of Eritrean Women. Ms. Amina reiterated that the activities at the regional levels will be carried out with the participation of all line ministries led by the regional administrations.

Indicating that the objective of the new arrangement is to eradicate FGM, under age marriages and other harmful practices and ensure the health of citizens, Minister Amina said that the new arrangement will involve all concerned institutions in the implementation of the program.

At the event briefings were provided regarding the efforts conducted to eradicate harmful practices and challenges encountered as well as on the objective and structure of the new arrangement.

The D. G. of Social Services in the Gash Barka region, Mr. Franco Kubaba indicated that the administrations in the region will strengthen efforts for the implementation of the program.

Commending for the achievements so far registered in eradicating harmful practices, the Governor of the region, Mr. Fesehaye Haile called for legal action on those that illegally apply harmful practices.