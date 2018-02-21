21 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: EAC to Decide On 'Mitumba' As Magufuli Arrives in Uganda

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has arrived in Kampala, Uganda where he is expected to attend the East African Community (EAC) heads of state summit on Friday, February 23.

A statement, signed by the director in the directorate of presidential communications in Dar es Salaam, Mr Gerson Msigwa, said Wednesday, that President Magufuli was welcomed at the Entebe International Airport by Uganda's Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Sam Kutesa.

Read: US warns EA against ban on 'mitumba'

"He then went to the State House in Kampala, where he held talks with his host, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni," reads part of the statement.

Tomorrow, February 22, President Magufuli will attend a special heads of state meeting on infrastructure and health, before attending the 19th EAC heads of state summit the following day, according to the statement.

East Africa

Kenya Issues Travel Warning on Parts of South Sudan

The Kenyan government has issued a travel advisory to its citizens living in South Sudan. Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.