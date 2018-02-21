Tanzania: Water Agencies Told to Borrow From Local Lenders

THE government has called on the Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (DAWASA) and Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Corporation (DAWASCO) to seek loans from local lending institutions for executing water projects.

The Deputy Minister for Water and Irrigation, Jumaa Aweso made the call during the ongoing tour of Temeke District to inspect progress of water projects in the region in effort to curb water woes.

"Water projects cost millions of money that need support from financial institutions to enable implementation of water projects," he said. Mr Aweso said this after learning that the two institutions await funds from foreign financial sources for the completion of some projects. The advice came following complaints from Mbagala's constituency Member of Parliament, Ali Mangungu that people were still facing acute shortage of safe water.

According the MP Mangungu only two wards out of 10 have access to safe water and that the completion of projects such the 20 boreholes drilled at Kimbiji and Mpera could be the solution to their longtime water problems.

The two projects under Dawasa are now in phase two after the completion of phase one which involved the drilling of the boreholes which have the capacity of providing from 250,000 litres of water to per day.

The second phase which involves installing of infrastructures which includes the lying of pipeline to transport water to the tanks and thereafter to the people who will be connected to the network is awaiting soft loan from Exim bank of China according to the Dawasa Deputy Director for Technical Services , Modester Mushi. Dawasa and Dawasco agreed that they can have loan from the local banks so as to complete some of the water projects which were stuck due to financial constrain.

After Temeke , the Deputy Minister toured Ukonga Constituency in Ilala District where he inspected other water projects Kipunguni B, Mji Mpya and Bangulo were the Member of Parliament for the constituency MwitaWaitara promised 10 million shillings on each project in support of the project in ending the water woes in the areas