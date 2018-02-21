Ghana: Government to Recruit 27,000 Nurses - Minister

press release

Government has, this year, budgeted to recruit 32,000 health personnel, 27,000 of whom will consist of various categories of nurses, the Minister for Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has stated.

Mr Abdul-Hamid, who was addressing a news conference in Accra, yesterday, in response to the concerns of unemployed nurses over their posting issues, gave the assurance that the 2018 budget had made provision to cater for their recruitment.

Since 2017, the Minister indicated, government had employed 16,000 nurses who had completed between 2012 and 2015. "It is important to state that, when we came into office in 2017, there was a backlog of graduates from 2012 to 2015 to be absorbed," he explained.

Nurses, numbering over 200 hundred, have, since Monday, been picketing at the premises of the Health Ministry demanding immediate employment in the various health facilities in the country.

The Information Minister urged the nurses to end their picketing and go back home as the Ministry of Health works to secure their posting clearance from the Finance Ministry. S

Source: ISD (Abu Mubarik)