Ghana: Government to Rescue 500 Stranded Ghanaians - Minister for Information

Five hundred Ghanaians have been left stranded in Dubai by Recruitment Agencies and Travel and Tour Companies.

The Minister for Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, who made this known at a news conference in Accra, yesterday, gave the assurance that efforts were being made by government to bring the stranded Ghanaians home while the security agencies track down the Recruitment Agencies and Travel and Tour Companies engaged in the act.

According to the Minister, the Ghanaian nationals were left to their fate after they were sent to Dubai under the pretext of engaging them in already secured jobs.

Mr Abdul-Hamid disclosed that recruitment agencies charged between GH₵8,000 and GH₵15, 000 to procure travel documents and travel visas for them to travel to Dubai.

Meanwhile, he said, the Consulate-General in Dubai had been in regular contact with the stranded Ghanaians and was working to get them the necessary support for them to return home.

Mr Abdul-Hamid reminded Ghanaians that the ban on exportation of labour from Ghana to the gulf was still in force.

He said the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection were working to ensure that bilateral agreements were reached between Ghana and the states in the gulf before the ban would be lifted.

Touching on other issues, Mr Abdul-Hamid announced that the President Akufo-Addo would, on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, chair the Presidential Task Force meeting for the ECOWAS Single Currency.

He said the meeting, which formed part of measures to ensure a common currency for the ECOWAS zone by 2020, would be attended by the Presidents of Cote D'Ivoire, Niger and Nigeria.

Source: ISD (Abu Mubarik)