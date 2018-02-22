21 February 2018

South Africa: Cape Town Car Washes Slapped With R3 000 Fines for Using Municipal Water

Eleven car washes were fined for using municipal water on Wednesday, the City of Cape Town has confirmed.

In a water bylaw operation in Khayelitsha, Wallacedene and Bloekombos, metro police officers, along with law enforcement and traffic services, focused on contraventions of water restrictions amid the province's drought crisis.

Water saving information was also disseminated.

"In Khayelitsha, officers visited eight unregistered car washes and all were fined for using municipal water," Cape Town Metropolitan Police Sergeant Ruth Solomons said.

"Law enforcement confiscated the empty buckets, and no arrests were made."

Fines were also issued for traffic violations, Solomons confirmed.

"In Wallacedene and Bloekombos, officers issued fines to three car washes for the illegal use of municipal water to wash vehicles, cleaning vehicles in public, and one additional fine for drinking in public," she added.

The fine for washing vehicles with municipal water is R3 000.

It was announced on Tuesday that Day Zero, when the public will have to start queuing for water, had been moved to July 9.

