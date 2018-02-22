22 February 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: RMC Pledges More Support to Cycling

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda Motorcycle Company (RMC) has pledged to increase support to local cycling.

According to the RMC communications officer, Louis Masengesho, since the 2017 edition of Tour du Rwanda, they have invested more than Rwf20 million in cash and in kind to promote the sport.

"We are proud of being part of giving happiness to Rwandans in cycling and we plan to do more," Masengesho said.

The Rwanda Motorcycle Company makes motorcycles locally. One of the company products, Indakangwa 250 motorcycle, was on display during the recently concluded African Continental Road Championship held in Kigali-Rwanda from February 13-18.

Last year, the company donated a motorbike to the best local rider-Jean Bosco Nsengimana.

Rwanda

Cycling - Rwanda Ranked Second Best in Africa

Rwanda has for the first time been ranked the second best cycling nation on the continent by the International Cycling… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.