Rwanda: RMC Pledges More Support to Cycling

Rwanda Motorcycle Company (RMC) has pledged to increase support to local cycling.

According to the RMC communications officer, Louis Masengesho, since the 2017 edition of Tour du Rwanda, they have invested more than Rwf20 million in cash and in kind to promote the sport.

"We are proud of being part of giving happiness to Rwandans in cycling and we plan to do more," Masengesho said.

The Rwanda Motorcycle Company makes motorcycles locally. One of the company products, Indakangwa 250 motorcycle, was on display during the recently concluded African Continental Road Championship held in Kigali-Rwanda from February 13-18.

Last year, the company donated a motorbike to the best local rider-Jean Bosco Nsengimana.