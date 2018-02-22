Rwanda: Report Shows Slight Improvement in Service Delivery in Kigali City

Satisfactory level of good service delivery in Kigali city districts has slightly increased but is lower compared to other districts' performance and the national target, the 2017 Citizen Report Card (CRC) has shown.

The research, whose findings were released on Wednesday by Rwanda Governance Board (RGB), was conducted in 11,000 sampled households across the country, 1,170 of them in Kigali.

It focused on three pillars; namely economy, citizen's welfare, justice and good governance, and assessed 15 areas of agriculture and livestock, infrastructure, land, private sector, participation in different plans, service delivery local leaders, security, justice and education, health, protection, water and sanitation, violence and citizen's human rights respects.

According to Felicien Semukiza, the Head of Research Department at Rwanda Governance Board, citizens' satisfaction level increased by between 1.7 per cent and 4.6 per cent in the city.

The report shows that Kigali city scored 65.7 per cent, while Northern, Eastern, Western and Southern provinces scored 75.1 per cent, 73.3 perc ent, 69.9 per cent, and 69.1 per cent respectively.

Gasabo District scored 67.2 per cent and occupied 26th position nationally, Nyarugenge with 65.5 per cent ranked 28th and Kicukiro with 64.4 per cent at 30th among the 30 districts.

"The average national score is 70 per cent having increased from 67 per cent in the previous year. But it is yet to meet the target of 85 per cent under EDPRS2," said Semukiza, adding that the findings are also used to evaluate districts performance contracts since 10 per cent come from Citizen Report Card.

"Some sectors performed so badly. We conclude that sectors such as agriculture, livestock, social protection, and citizens' participation in national planning should be given more priority for improving in terms of better service delivery to satisfy citizen's," he said.

Deputy CEO of RGB, Dr Usta Kayitesi, said: "Under EDPRS2 Rwandans must be satisfied with service delivery at over 85 per cent but we are still low. This survey is an opportunity to help citizens participate in what is planned for them and its implementation as well as show us if they are happy with service delivered while implementing the programmes. The concerned institutions will have to improve where citizens cite poor service delivery so as to deliver on their needs."

"Although Kigali city is not ranked well compared to other parts of the country, it has improved mainly in infrastructure, land service delivery etc," she said.

City council reacts

Patricia Muhongerwa, the vice mayor in charge of social affairs in Kigali city, said the research is good initiative that opens ways of improving in terms delivering on better service delivery.

She said that together with departments in charge of good governance, identified gaps must be immediately addressed on time.

Athanase Rutabingwa, the city council's president, said however, they might have got low marks in some areas because of strict enforcement.

He cited low satisfaction (53 per cent) with service delivery by DASSO (District Administration Security Support Organ) and explained that it might have been caused by how many citizens do not want to abandon street vending, being expropriated, and illegal construction in which DASSO plays a big role in enforcement.