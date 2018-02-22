22 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA's Wilson Crashes Out of Winter Olympics

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).

There was more frustration for Team South Africa's Connor Wilson at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea on Thursday morning (SA time).

Wilson, the only South African participating in the Winter Olympics, competed in the men's slalom.

He did not finish (DNF) Run 1 due to another fall - which meant he could not go any further in the event.

In his first event over the weekend, the 21-year-old also failed to finish in the men's giant slalom event.

After Thursday's disappointment, Wilson's participation at the 2018 Winter Olympics has come to an end.

Sport24

South Africa

Striking Gupta Mineworkers Demand Answers About Their Future

Striking mineworkers at Gupta-owned Optimum Coal Mine have demanded to know the "truth of the sale" of the mine. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.