There was more frustration for Team South Africa's Connor Wilson at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea on Thursday morning (SA time).

Wilson, the only South African participating in the Winter Olympics, competed in the men's slalom.

He did not finish (DNF) Run 1 due to another fall - which meant he could not go any further in the event.

In his first event over the weekend, the 21-year-old also failed to finish in the men's giant slalom event.

After Thursday's disappointment, Wilson's participation at the 2018 Winter Olympics has come to an end.

Sport24