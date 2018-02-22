21 February 2018

Rwanda: Zambian President Begins 2-Day Visit

By Collins Mwai

Zambia President Edgar Lungu arrived in Rwanda Wednesday for a two-day state visit.

Lungu arrived at Kigali International Airport at around 11a.m, where he was received by his host, President Paul Kagame.

Lungu is accompanied by a delegation of government officials and business leaders.

His visit follows a two-day visit to Zambia by President Kagame in June last year.

On the first day of his visit, the Zambian leader is expected to visit the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre to lay a wreath in honour of the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, before visiting the Kigali Special Economic Zone.

Later in the day, President Kagame will host a state banquet in honour of his counterpart at the Kigali Convention Centre.

A joint commission between the two countries has been meeting in Kigali to explore avenues to enhance bilateral ties.

