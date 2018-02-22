Kenya: Miguna Will Have to Re-Apply for Citizenship - Immigration Boss

The self-declared leader of the National Resistance Movement, Dr Miguna Miguna, will have to re-apply for Kenyan citizenship, the Immigration boss has told a parliamentary committee vetting his elevation to Principal Secretary.

Major-General (rtd) Gordon Kihalang'wa told MPs that when Dr Miguna fled Kenya to Canada in 1986, he lost his citizenship as Kenya had not yet adopted the dual citizenship system.

"It is true Dr Miguna was born in Kenya. But when he left the country in 1986, he negated all other processes that made him Kenyan," Dr Kihalang'wa said when asked why the government had deported Dr Miguna.

PASSPORTS

Dr Kihalang'wa, who was among seven Principal Secretary nominees vetted on Wednesday, said there was no ill-motive on the deportation.

"Everything I do is in the best interest of the country. I am a law-abiding citizen who respects the rule of law," Dr Kihalang'wa said.

The government had earlier said that after the new Constitution came into force, Kenyans who had lost their citizenship as a result of acquiring other nationalities were required to officially apply afresh to regain their citizenship, something that Dr Miguna did not do.