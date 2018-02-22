21 February 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzanian Nabbed in Kenya With 2bn/ - Gold

THE Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) said it has seized a man suspected to be a Tanzanian with gold worth about 2bn/- at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

The statement issued by the authority said they seized 32kg of gold bars. "The suspect was nabbed following an intelligence alert. He arrived at JKIA on Friday, the 16th of February, aboard Precision Air from Mwanza via Kilimanjaro and was connecting to Dubai by Kenya Airways.

"The transportation of such goods is contrary to provisions of the East Africa Community, Customs Management Act 2004 Section 85(3) and Second Schedule Part B(4)," reads part of the statement.

This section of the law restricts the transiting of unwrought precious metals and precious stones across the region.

The gold bars are now under the custody of KRA, Customs and Border Control as officers investigate the case.

