Photo: Perez Rumanzi/Daily Monitor

Obadia Naturinda, a student who reportedly committed suicide before the UACE results were released.

A student who reportedly committed suicide after losing a bet in Ntungamo District has scored 14 points at the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE), according to the results released by Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) on Wednesday.

Obadia Naturinda who sat his senior six exams at Ntungamo high school last year scored the points in History, Entrepreneurship, Geography and ICT.

The School head teacher, Mr Wilson Byamukama says the deceased was a bright student in class and showed all indications that he would perform even better.

"We expected him to be among our best candidates. He used to excel in class and was a well behaved boy. He has excelled. It's sad that he will not live to see his examination results," says Mr Byamukama.

Obadia 22, died at a clinic in Ruhaama trading centre on February 3, 2018 about three hours after he reportedly took poison from his bedroom at Kahungye village, Rwengoma parish Ruhaama Sub County, Ntungamo District.