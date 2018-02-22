Ghana: Perennial Rivals, Ghana, Nigeria Clash Today As Wafu Cup Enters Semifinals

They have met several times in this game and on most occasions, Nigeria's Falcons had the upper hand. Today in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, the Black Queens will attempt to have one over the Super Falcons in the second semifinal of the maiden WAFU Cup.

Nigeria topped Group B of the competition on nine points, with Mali coming second on six points. Ghana, on the other hand, came second in Group A behind Cote d'Ivoire to set up the clash with the Super Falcons.

Nigeria and Mali finished the group stage of the competition with victories over Togo (3-0) and Senegal (1-0) respectively on Monday in Abidjan. Senegal placed third with three points, while Togo without any point remained at the bottom of the log.

In Group A, hosts, Cote d'Ivoire topped on seven points with Ghana in that order on six points. Burkina Faso and Niger complete the standings on four points and Niger zero point respectively.

In the first semifinal billed for the Parc des Sports, host Cote d'Ivoire will face Mali before Nigeria and Ghana enter the fray.

The final of the inaugural edition of the regional championship is scheduled for Saturday at the Stade Champroux in Abidjan.

In the opening match of the competition, which started on February 14, Group A leaders, Cote d'Ivoire beat Ghana 1-0 Ghana, Burkina Faso defeated Niger 5-1 in the second game, while Ghana walloped Niger 9-0 on February 15, the same day Burkina Faso held Cote d'Ivoire to a 1-1 draw.

The hosts came back to wallop Niger 7-0 at the weekend, just before Ghana thrashed Burkina Faso 4-1.

Group B opened with Senegal's 6-0 victory over Togo on a day Nigeria beat Mali 1-0. The Super Falcons hit Senegal 3-0 on matchday two of the group, while Mali -completely outclassed Togo 8-0.

On the final match day in the group, Nigeria beat Togo 3-0, with Mali 1-0 better than Senegal.