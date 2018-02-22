FC Platinum have been eliminated from the CAF Champions League after they lost in the preliminary round to end Zimbabwe's interest in the continental showpiece.

The country's sole representatives in the elite continental competition suffered a two one loss to Angolan giants Desportivo de Agosto at Mandava stadium on Wednesday following a three nil trouncing in Luanda a week ago.

Desportivo De Agosto proceeds to the first round with a 5 - 1 aggregate score-line and will now meet Bidvest Wits of South Africa.

It was always going to be an uphill task for Norman Mapeza's side to overturn the first leg result and the rains that pounded Mandava Stadium during the first half made it difficult for the home side as they were forced to adjust their type of play due to a water logged pitch.

From the onset, the visitors looked comfortable on the ball and they launched numerous raids but each time their main striker Bakulu Jacques was ruled offside.

However, as the game went on FC Platinum managed to stamp their authority and started dominating the game albeit without any result upfront.

Realising that his attackers were running out of ideas, Mapeza withdrew an out of sorts Never Tigere and thrust in Charles Sibanda in the 36th minute.

The substitution sparked the home team into life with Sibanda using his experience to provide some anxious moments for the visitors.

FC Platinum's fate was sealed in the 55th minute when substitute Lompala Bokamba took advantage of a defence mix up to thrust the visitors into the lead.

The home side refused to allow the goal to demoralise them and they continued attacking until Rodwell Chinyengetere found the equaliser in the 65th minute.

However, they were to suffer a major heartache when, right at the death, Desportivo De Agosto's goal poacher Bakulu Jacques put the last nail on FC Platinum's coffin and condemned them to yet another early exit from the competition.

Mapeza said the goals they conceded came through defensive mistakes.

"It was a good game of football, we got good opportunities but we failed to utilise them," said a disappointed Mapeza.

"We lost possession in the middle of the park and during that transitional period they hit us on the counter and scored.

"We manage to score but again on transition they managed to score, we need to work on our transition from attack to defence".

Desportivo De Agosto mentor Zoran Manojlovic the away goal gave them the upper hand in the match and the winner was a bonus for them.